University of New Mexico shooting suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The suspect in the University of New Mexico fatal shooting has been taken into custody.

The Valencia County Sheriff's Office said the U.S. Marshals made the arrest at an apartment on Canal Boulevard in Los Lunas. The arrest happened at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 25.

This comes after one person was fatally shot and another was injured in the shooting, which prompted a shelter in place across UNM.

The suspect has not been identified. New Mexico State Police said an update will be provided at a news conference later Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) -- The University of New Mexico main campus in Albuquerque is under a shelter in place order after a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

UNM police say they received a report of a shooting at the Casas del Rio complex on 420 Redondo Drive at the UNM campus.

Police say when officers arrived they found two people had been shot. One person was found dead and the other received non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the suspect is still on the run.

As police search for a suspect, UNM has closed the main campus in Albuquerque and issued a shelter in place for those who are on campus.

New Mexico State Police say they have taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, new freshmen were staying on campus at the time of the shooting. New students were at UNM for new student orientation that was scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

UNM has made arrangements for meals for those students as they remain in a shelter in place.

