Investigation into Kylian Mbappé rape allegations is closed due to insufficient evidence, says prosecutor

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — An investigation into rape allegations made against France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has been dropped due to insufficient evidence, Swedish prosecutors said Thursday.

In October, several Swedish outlets – including Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT, who cited “documents obtained,” and CNN affiliate Expressen, who cited a police report – reported that Mbappé was “suspected on reasonable grounds of rape” after visiting a nightclub and staying at a hotel in Stockholm on October 10.

On Thursday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority released a statement confirming the investigation was now closed, without naming any individuals involved.

“During the course of the investigation, there has been a designated person suspected on reasonable grounds of rape and two cases of sexual assault, but my assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed, and the investigation is therefore closed,” the prosecutors’ statement said.

“The designated person has not been notified of suspicion of a crime.”

When reached by CNN, Mbappé’s representatives said they had no comment on the news.

The French superstar has always firmly denied the allegations, calling it “FAKE NEWS” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October.

At the time, Mbappé’s representative told CNN, “a new slanderous rumor is starting to set the web ablaze.”

They added: “These accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their spread is unacceptable. Kylian Mbappé will not tolerate under any circumstances that his integrity, reputation and honor be tarnished by unfounded insinuations.”

“In order to put an end to this methodical destruction of his image, all necessary legal actions will be taken to re-establish the truth and pursue any person or media involved in the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappé repeatedly suffers.”

Mbappé, 25, has had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid this season following his lucrative move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite scoring nine league goals this season, he hasn’t produced the performances many expected he would.

He recently missed two costly penalties in the space of seven days in defeats to Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao but scored an important goal in Los Blancos’ key Champions League win against Atalanta on Tuesday before coming off injured in the first half.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.