Manchester City sinks further into crisis with defeat to Juventus in the Champions League

(CNN) — Manchester City’s ongoing crisis shows no sign of ending after Pep Guardiola’s side was beaten 2-0 away at Juventus in the Champions League.

It means City has now won just once in its previous 10 matches, a run that includes seven defeats. That’s as many losses as City suffered in its previous 105 games under Guardiola, per Sky Sports.

Second-half goals from Dušan Vlahović and Weston McKennie wrapped up the three points for the Vecchia Signora and left City in real danger of missing out on a place in the knockout stages.

The Citizens’ sudden downturn in form is as surprising as it is confusing. This has been one of the most dominant teams in the world in recent years and only last season it wrapped up a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League trophy.

Guardiola, too, seems at a loss as to how he will arrest this slide – though it’s not so much a stumble as it is a plunge off a cliff.

This is City’s worst run of form since 2006 and one the like Guardiola has never faced in his managerial career.

“We played good, really, really, good,” a visibly frustrated Guardiola told TNT Sports after the match. “We missed the last pass, the last action when we arrived (near the goal). We conceded few (chances), of course, some transitions happened, but I’m so proud of the players.

“I know they give everything, they tried and now we’re living in this period, but hopefully, we can change the results. I know it’s difficult in the Champions League, but we played really good.

“When we turn it around, we won’t forget this period. We’ll appreciate more what we’ve done in the past and what we are going to do in the future.”

City, of course, has suffered injuries to key players. The absence of Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Ake has decimated the defense, while Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s knee injury has left the team without arguably the best player in the world.

But the lack of composure and control, and the nerves that so evidently now riddle this team, are remarkable to watch given the level of talent and experience still at Guardiola’s disposal.

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish all started against Juve and have played crucial roles in City’s success in recent season.

The squad has a huge week coming up as it welcomes Manchester United to the Etihad on Sunday for the Manchester Derby, before traveling to Aston Villa the following weekend.

In the Champions League, City’s final two matches of the new 36-team group stage format are away to Paris Saint-Germain and at home to Club Brugge.

City currently sits in 22nd, with teams ranked 9th to 24th taking part in a two-legged playoff to reach the round of 16. The top eight qualify automatically.

Barça edges thriller in Dortmund

Barcelona picked up its fifth straight win in the Champions League with a thrilling 3-2 victory away at Borussia Dortmund.

After a goalless first half, a wild second period began with Raphinha giving Barça the lead seven minutes after the restart, before Serhou Guirassy drew Dortmund level from the penalty spot on the hour mark after he was clumsily fouled by Pau Cubarsí.

Substitute Ferrán Torres restored the Blaugrana lead in the 75th minute as he was in the right place at the right time to turn home the rebound after Fermín López’s shot was saved.

But the advantage lasted just three minutes before Guirassy once again drew Dortmund level, rolling the ball into an empty net after a mixup in the Barcelona defense.

The Spanish giant was not to be denied the three points, however, as Torres scored the winning goal five minutes from the end, finishing off a swift counterattack into the bottom corner.

The win leaves Barça in second place in the table, while Dortmund is one place outside the automatic qualifying spots in ninth.

Saka stars for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal put itself in a commanding position to qualify automatically with a 3-0 win at home to Monaco.

Saka scored a goal in each half before Kai Havertz got the third two minutes before the final whistle to get the Gunners back to winning ways after Mikel Arteta’s side faltered to a draw against Fulham on Sunday.

The win leaves Arsenal in third place, while Monaco is in 16th.

Wednesday’s results

Atlético Madrid 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Lille 3-2 Sturm Graz

Benfica 0-0 Bologna

AC Milan 2-1 Red Star

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona

Feyenoord 4-2 Sparta Prague

Juventus 2-0 Manchester City

Stuttgart 5-1 Young Boys

Arsenal 3-0 Monaco

