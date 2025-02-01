Giannis Antetokounmpo left furious after scuffle with Chris Paul during Milwaukee Bucks’ defeat against San Antonio Spurs

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was left furious after a foul by Chris Paul sent him sprawling during the fourth quarter of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 144-118 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

With the Bucks 20 points down and just under four minutes on the clock, Antetokounmpo was driving towards the basket, attempting to fend off the Spurs’ defense, when Paul appeared to push the Bucks star who tumbled over and immediately began gesticulating and shouting.

As he approached Paul, a small scuffle broke out between the teams, with security and coaches coming onto the court to intervene before officials called Paul for a common foul.

After the game, Antetokounmpo told reporters that “nothing” happened and it was just a “physical play,” before saying “I don’t know if I was tripped or I was pushed.”

When asked about his reaction, Antetokounmpo said “if you try me, you’re gonna get that different side of me.”

“At the end of the day, I think we’re all men. We all respect one another,” he added. “If words cross the line, then there’s got to be consequences. I really don’t say much. I don’t say much to start with, try to play the game the right way.

“But enough is enough. If I feel like you’re putting my livelihood, my career and my body in jeopardy in danger, enough is enough, brother. I have a family to feed, and what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes.”

Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 13 rebounds during the game but couldn’t secure the win for the Bucks who were undone by their leaky defense and a brilliant performance by Victor Wembanyama who had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

The two stars duked it out from the very start of the game, with Wembanyama blocking two of Antetokounmpo’s shots in the first two minutes. Though Antetokounmpo was eventually able to unleash offensively, Wembanyama retaliated, sinking five three-pointers as he celebrated being named in his first All-Star reserves team.

It also marked Wembanyama’s sixth career game in which he posted at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, the joint-second most by any NBA player in the last 20 seasons, per ESPN.

San Antonio will next take the court on Saturday to face the Miami Heat, while the Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

