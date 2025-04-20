Aryna Sabalenka takes photo of ball mark to dispute umpire’s call during Stuttgart Open victory

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was so sure that the umpire had made an incorrect call during her Stuttgart Open quarterfinal victory over Elise Mertens that she used a mobile phone to photograph the mark left by the ball.

Tied at three games each in the first set but down two break points, Sabalenka’s volley was called out. The Belarusian challenged the decision and umpire Miriam Bley went over to check the mark, but confirmed the original call.

During the changeover, an apparently bemused Sabalenka crossed the court to check the mark, before urging Bley to check it again. When the umpire refused, the three-time Grand Slam singles winner collected a phone from a member of her team and took a photograph of the mark in the clay, to a mixture of cheers and whistles from the crowd.

She promptly received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Sabalenka said in her on-court interview afterward that she thought the umpire was irritated by the picture she took.

“When I gave her a handshake there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake, never had it before,” Sabalenka said.

Asked whether she squeezed back, the 26-year-old replied: “No, it’s okay. Why would I play this game with someone like her?”

Seemingly unaffected by the controversy, Sabalenka broke back instantly and went on to win the match 6-4, 6-1.

The quarterfinal against Mertens, her former doubles partner, was Sabalenka’s first match at this year’s tournament after she got a bye through the first round and a walkover in the second. She will face No. 5 Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal on Sunday after the Italian beat No. 4 Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3.

Elsewhere at the Stuttgart Open, Jelena Ostapenko beat world No. 2 Iga Świątek 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to extend her remarkable record over the Polish player to six wins and no losses.

“I have so much respect to her and her team and everything she is doing for tennis,” said the world No. 24. “But every time I step on the court with her it’s another battle. I’m ready for it. Even if I don’t feel great on the day, I will just fight and leave it all on the court.”

