Sharon Lokedi smashes women’s course record at the Boston Marathon, John Korir wins men’s race

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi won a thrilling battle over compatriot and two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri at the Boston Marathon, smashing the course record in the process.

Lokedi surged away from her rival in the closing stages and crossed the line in 2:17:22 – more than two-and-a-half minutes faster than Buzunesh Deba’s previous record from 2014.

It was Lokedi’s second major marathon victory having triumphed in New York in 2022, while also avenging her runner-up finish to Obiri at last year’s race.

“I’m always second to her and today I was like: There’s no way,” the 31-year-old said. “I just have to put it out there and fight till the end and see how it goes. I’m so glad I ran that fast and she was right behind me. We all fought and wanted this so bad.”

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw was third in 2:18:06, still well inside the old course record.

The lead group set off at a blistering pace, passing through the halfway mark in 1:08:46. The race started to thin out in the hilly latter stages, eventually leaving only Lokedi and Obiri to battle for the victory.

“We went through halfway in 68 minutes and I thought: That’s so fast! We hadn’t got to the hills yet,” said Lokedi. “We just kept the pace honest, but I was worried we were going too fast.”

In the men’s race, Kenyan John Korir pulled clear from the lead pack around mile 20 to take a commanding victory in a time of 2:04:45.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu outsprinted Kenya’s Cyprian Kotut to finish second, crossing the line 19 seconds behind Korir, while American Conner Mantz narrowly missed out on a podium place in fourth.

The 28-year-old Korir follows in the footsteps of his brother Wesley, who took the title in Boston 13 years ago. The pair embraced at the finish line as they celebrated becoming the first siblings ever to win the race.

“I expected him there (at the finish line). I had promised him that I am going to win and I made it,” Korir told ESPN, adding: “Today I will make jokes with him because I am the fastest in the family. He had a title for Boston in the family but now I’ve got it.”

The reigning Chicago Marathon champion had to overcome a difficult start in Boston when he fell in the first 50 meters and lost his race number from the front of his singlet. However, he soon managed to pick himself up and catch up with the lead runners.

The stumble didn’t seem to faze Korir during the race as he built a big lead over the field in the last six miles, not long after defending champion Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia had pulled out.

In the wheelchair races, Switzerland’s seven-time Paralympic champion Marcel Hug won his eighth title in Boston, while USA’s Susannah Scaroni claimed her second having also triumphed in 2023.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.