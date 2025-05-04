Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga champion for 33rd time after Bayer Leverkusen drew a tie against Freiburg

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Bayern Munich has been crowned Bundesliga champion for a record-extending 33rd time with two games remaining after its closest title rival Bayer Leverkusen drew a 2-2 tie against SC Freiburg on Sunday afternoon.

Down 2-1 in extra time, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah leveled the game on a flicked header which found the far bottom corner at Europa-Park Stadion. But the dramatic equalizer was not enough to deprive Munich of yet another Bundesliga trophy.

Bayern was on the verge of claiming the title on Saturday after goals from Eric Dier, Michael Olise and Leroy Sané powered Vincent Kompany’s team to a remarkable comeback against RB Leipzig, which had led 2-0 at halftime. But the celebrations had to be delayed when Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen equalized in the fourth minute of second-half injury time.

However, Sunday’s result means that Bayer Leverkusen – last year’s champion – can no longer catch Bayern, despite having two games left to play. Leverkusen’s title win in 2023-24 is the only time in the last 13 seasons that a team other than Bayern has been German champion.

Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the joint-second most successful teams in Bundesliga history, have five titles each since the league’s inaugural season began in 1963.

Kompany has impressed domestically in his first year since joining from English club Burnley, with Bayern having sat top of the league since the third week of the season.

The title win also represents the first time that English striker Harry Kane has ever won silverware with club or country. The former Tottenham Hotspur player has lost in the European Championship final on two occasions and the Champions League final once, but can now add a club trophy to his long list of personal accolades.

