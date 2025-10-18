Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou fired after just 39 days at Premier League club

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Ange Postecoglou was fired by Nottingham Forest on Saturday following his team’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, just 39 days after he was appointed manager at the City Ground.

The former Tottenham and Celtic boss failed to win a single game during his short tenure in Nottingham, drawing two and losing six.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” read a club statement, which was released less than 20 minutes after the final whistle.

The Australian’s dismissal is the fastest in Premier League history according to Opta, one day quicker than that of Les Reed, who left Charlton Athletic on Christmas Eve in 2006 after 40 days with the Addicks.

Sam Allardyce, who departed Leeds United by mutual consent at the end of the 2022/23 season after 30 days at the helm, is the only permanent manager in the league’s history to have had a shorter tenure, per Opta.

Postecoglou joined Forest after the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo, who managed the club for nearly two years and led the club to seventh place in the 2024/25 season, its highest league finish for 30 years.

The Portuguese manager, a fan favorite in Nottingham, was fired just three games into this season, shortly after saying that telling the BBC that his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis “had changed.”

The departure of Postecoglou, who was booed by some fans at the end of Saturday’s defeat, means the club is now looking for its third manager of the season.

