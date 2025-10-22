‘It’s a failure’: Seattle Mariners feel the deep pain of disappointment after narrowly missing out on first World Series

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — For the Seattle Mariners, the wait goes on.

One game away from reaching a first World Series in franchise history, Seattle fell heartbreakingly short in Monday’s 4-3 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The gut-wrenching loss ensures that the Mariners’ unwanted record as the only team in Major League Baseball never to appear at the Fall Classic remains very much intact.

To see how much this moment pained Seattle and its players, look no further than MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, who was reduced to tears at the end of the game.

“I love every guy in this room, but ultimately, it’s not what we wanted,” Raleigh told reporters after the game. “I hate to use the word failure, but it’s a failure.

“That’s what we expected: to get to the World Series and win a World Series. That’s what the bar is and the standard is – that’s what we want to hold ourselves accountable to – but it hurts.”

Raleigh was far from alone in his pain. “We’ve put in so much work and effort through this whole year and it’s over,” said Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez. “That’s also part of the game too.”

The disappointment is also felt strongly among the team’s supporters.

“We’re obviously very upset, that was a serious heartbreak,” Mariners fan and podcast host Ari told CNN affiliate KING 5 Seattle.

Her podcast co-host Hayley, also a Seattle fan, added: “It’s crazy because, at the beginning of September, we weren’t even in the playoff running. So to go this far, I think it’s really hard right now. But for every fan, it showed what we could do.”

On several occasions during this year’s American League Championship Series (ALCS), the signs looked so promising for the Mariners. They jumped into a 2-0 series lead, then went 3-2 up after victory in Game 5.

And in the winner-takes-all game at Toronto’s Rodgers Centre, Seattle went 3-1 ahead when Raleigh launched his fifth home run of the postseason and fourth against the Blue Jays, putting his team in control of the contest at the top of the fifth.

That, however, would be the high point of a miserable night for the Mariners. George Springer’s three-run homer saw Toronto move ahead in the seventh inning, and with that, Seattle’s hopes evaporated.

Having never in their 49-season history been so close to appearing at the World Series, right now, it might feel like the Mariners have never been further away.

In time, they will be able to reflect on the team’s successful year, reaching a first ALCS since 2001 with a thrilling, near-five-hour win over the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old Raleigh has been the heartbeat of this Seattle team, hitting an MLB-leading 60 home runs in the regular season, only the seventh player in history to reach that mark.

He signed a reported six-year, $105 million contract extension back in March, while Rodríguez is also locked into a long-term contract through 2029.

For the Mariners – just the fourth team to lead a best-of-seven series 2-0 in the postseason and not advance – the ambition of reaching a first-ever World Series is still there, even in the post-mortem of a brutal loss.

“All of us now have had a taste of how close we can get and how good this team can be,” said manager Dan Wilson. “Once you get that, that’s what you’re shooting for the next year and I know that will continue to be the goal … to get to that final step.

“This year, we were one game short.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed to reporting.