NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says WNBA players will get ‘big’ pay increase in new collective bargaining agreement

(CNN) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that WNBA players will get “a big increase” in pay from the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday before the start of the new NBA season, Silver was asked whether players in the WNBA should be receiving a larger share of the league’s revenue.

He initially responded “Yes,” then clarified: “I think ‘share’ isn’t the right way to look at it because there’s so much more revenue in the NBA. I think you should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they’re making.

“And they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining, and they deserve it.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has previously said that a new deal will get done between the league and its players, though not necessarily by the October 31 deadline.

Under the current CBA, players currently get 9.3% of the WNBA’s total revenue, while NBA players receive 49%.

The WNBA has enjoyed huge growth in recent seasons, with the 13 franchises increasing in value by an average of 180%, according to research by Sportico released earlier this year.

Sportico said that TV ratings, merchandise sales, attendance and revenue increases over the last 12 months have led to the league exploding in value, with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever growing by 273% to a $335 million valuation.

In the past season, the WNBA’s salary cap was set at $1,507,100, with a maximum of $249,244 and minimum of $66,079.

Silver’s comments appeared to anger the WNBPA, the league’s players’ association, which shared the video of Silver in a post on Instagram Stories and commented: “Don’t you want to share, @adamsilvernba?”

WNBA players have long been protesting against the league’s pay, with those competing in this year’s All-Star game warming up in T-shirts with the words “Pay Us What You Owe Us.”

The tension between the players and the league’s leadership reached new heights last month when Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier said that the WNBA has “the worst leadership in the world” and displayed a “lack of accountability.”

Engelbert responded by saying that she has “utmost respect” for Collier and has been “work(ing) tirelessly to transform this league.”

