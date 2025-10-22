New York Giants QB Russell Wilson labels former coach Sean Payton ‘classless’ after post-game comments

By Frank Nunns OConnell, CNN

(CNN) — Giants quarterback Russell Wilson called his former head coach Sean Payton “classless” following comments he made after the Denver Broncos’ 33-32 victory over New York on Sunday.

“Classless… but not surprised… Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media,” Wilson wrote on X followed by some laughing emojis and the hashtag #LetsRide, a catchphrase he became known for during his time with the Broncos between 2022 and 2023.

New York’s backup quarterback was perceived to be responding to comments made by Denver head coach Payton after the Broncos’ dramatic fourth quarter comeback to beat the Giants on Sunday.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” said Payton, referring to rookie passer Jaxson Dart who replaced Wilson as the Giants’ starter after the team began the season 0-3.

“I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said: ‘We were hoping that that change would’ve happened long after our game,’” Payton added.

Wilson responded by referring to the “Bountygate” scandal which involved Payton’s New Orleans Saints using a bounty system between the 2009 and 2011 seasons where players were paid bonuses for, among other things, hard hits and deliberately injuring opposing players.

In 2012, Payton was suspended for one year without pay after the NFL found that he was aware of the bounty system and, though not directly involved with it, had done nothing to shut it down.

The squabbling between Wilson and Payton reflects a lingering tension between the two which was born from their time in the Mile High City together.

The Broncos went an underwhelming 11-19 in Wilson’s starts over two seasons, failing to make the playoffs in either of them.

Despite throwing for over 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns during the 2023 season, Wilson was benched after the first 15 games and eventually released in the offseason – with the Broncos taking on a reported $85 million in dead salary cap.

The decision came amid an injury guarantee in the then 35-year-old’s contract that assured him $37 million if he could not pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March 2024.

By benching Wilson, Denver made sure that he couldn’t get injured and was consequently able to save money on his release.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Wilson said he was approached by the team after the Broncos’ Week 8 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and told if he didn’t move back his injury guarantee in his contract that he’d be benched.

“We beat the Chiefs. They came up to me at the beginning of the bye week – Monday or Tuesday – and told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched for the rest of the year … I was definitely disappointed about it,” said Wilson.

“I wasn’t going to take away injury guarantees,” he said. “This game is such a physical game. I’ve played for 12 years and that matters to me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.