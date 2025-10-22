The NFL’s Pro Bowl is moving to Super Bowl week

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Pro Bowl is moving to Super Bowl week.

The NFL announced Wednesday the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held during Super Bowl LX week in the Bay Area. The main event will still be a flag football game, pitting the NFC against the AFC, and that now will take place on the Tuesday of Super Bowl week.

The NFL in a press release alluded to flag football – a sport that the league has continued to spotlight – making its Olympics debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“Building on our strong partnerships with the Bay Area Host Committee and ESPN, we’re thrilled to make the 2026 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon part of Super Bowl week, our biggest platform of the year, elevating flag football and our best players in a way that’s never been done before,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, international and club business, in a statement.

“The Pro Bowl Games will not only be an exciting showcase of our best talent, but also a taste of the elite athleticism and dynamic action we can expect to see on the Olympic stage.”

The Pro Bowl AFC vs NFC flag football game will be held at 8 p.m. ET February 3 and will air on ESPN. It will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The format of the game will be 7-on-7 and will take place on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Scoring plays are worth the traditional 6 points, with a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line and a 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

Voting for the Pro Bowl begins on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on November 27.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.