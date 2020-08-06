5 new virus deaths and 169 new cases reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials announced Thursday morning that COVID-19 has killed another 5 people in El Paso.

That brings the death toll to 285.

The new victims were three men in their 70's, one man in his 80's and a woman in her 80's. All of them had underlying health conditions.

Officials also reported 169 new cases. That means there have been a total of 15,596 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.

They also say another 159 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,566.

Officials said El Paso has 3,745 cases that are considered active.

They said 248 people are hospitalized due to the virus; 89 of them are in the intensive care unit and 35 are on ventilators.