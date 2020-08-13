Record-breaking day: 20 new virus deaths reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in El Paso Thursday morning.

They announced the virus has killed another 20 people, the highest single-day increase reported in El Paso.

The previous record was 15 new deaths reported on July 23.

A total of 330 people have died of COVID-19 in El Paso.

All the new victims had underlying health conditions. They include:

One woman in her 40s

Two men in their 40s

One man in his 50s

Two women in their 60s

One man in his 60s

Three women in their 70s

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Four women in their 90s

Two men in their 90s

Local officials have said numerous times that the deaths they report usually don't happen on the same day. This time, they said those people died between the third week of July and the first week of August. They have explained that it takes time to confirm someone has died of the virus. Officials said deaths are announced at the same time because they receive death certificate information around the same time.

Thursday's record came the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is scheduled to come to El Paso. He's going to examine the impact the pandemic has had in the city. The governor and local officials are set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ABC-7 will bring it to you live on air and here on kvia.com.

Officials also reported 168 new cases. That means El Paso has had a total of 17,378 confirmed cases.

They said another 331 people recovered, so there have been 12,882 recoveries.

That leaves El Paso with 4,166 known active cases.

Hospitalizations due to the virus increased to 194. Officials said 69 of those patients are in the ICU and 37 on ventilators.

The number of people in the hospital has been steadily declining for the past three weeks, as you can see in the graphic below: