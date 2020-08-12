Texas Gov. Abbott to visit El Paso to examine virus pandemic impact

Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott plans to travel to El Paso on Thursday for a briefing with local officials to discuss the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Borderland and across Texas.

The governor's office said Abbott would be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who will first visit Lubbock before heading to El Paso for the Thursday afternoon meeting with local leaders followed by a 2 p.m. news conference.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is expected to be among those who meets with Abbott, the city indicated.

The governor's trip to El Paso comes as the state has topped 500,000 virus infections, with 17,000 of those in El Paso County as of Wednesday. Both the county and the state have recently shown positivity rates exceeding Abbott's benchmark of 10%.

Abbott and other state officials, though, say there is optimism amid declining hospitalization numbers both statewide and in El Paso.

“The numbers are moving in the right direction," Abbott said earlier this week, "but it is fair to say that hospital capacity for those with Covid-19 remains too high."

Abbott's El Paso visit also comes as he's maintained it's too early to consider reopening bars until the overall outbreak numbers show steady decline. The governor also continues to emphasize his mandatory face mask order and social distancing as the only proven means to slow the rate of infections across the state.