3 new virus deaths in El Paso; weeks-old cases reported once again

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials reported COVID-19 has killed another three people in El Paso.

The county's new death toll is 361.

Officials also announced 125 new cases and 11 old cases. They explained the test results for those old cases barely came from the state. The results were from tests conducted over the last eight weeks.

El Paso officials have reported delayed cases four times in less than a week. A total of 909 old cases have been announced since Tuesday.

El Paso has had 18,486 confirmed cases.

Officials reported 150 new recoveries. The number of known active cases decreased slightly to 4,532.

Hospitalizations decreased to 148. Of those patients, 56 are on the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.