‘There’s Still Tomorrow’ director Paola Cortellesi talks success, toxic relationships and hope

LONDON (AP) — Actor Paola Cortellesi has long been a staple on the Italian pop culture scene, mostly known for her work as a comedian. Then she turned to directing and her first feature movie, “There’s Still Tomorrow,” took Italy by storm. The black-and-white film about an ordinary woman trapped in a toxic marriage in post-World War II Italy opened in October. After its whirlwind success at home, the movie launched internationally and opens in the United Kingdom on Friday. Cortellesi is in London this week to promote the film. She told the AP she thinks modern audiences have connected with the movie because the traits of a toxic relationship are recognizably the same nearly 80 years later.

