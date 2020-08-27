El Paso tops 400 virus deaths as 11 new fatalities are announced

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

That brought the death toll in El Paso County to 410.

The health department identified the fatalities as:

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 70s

4 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

2 women in their 90s

All had underlying health conditions. Health officials said these deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather over the past couple of weeks. The official cause of death was gathered on the same day, which is why those deaths were announced at the same time.

The health department also announced 150 new cases, and 22 "delayed" positive results. These are weeks-old results that the health department just received from the state.

El Paso County has now had 19,925 confirmed virus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 16,413 reported recoveries. Experts caution that some of those recovered may face long-term health impacts from having been infected.

There are 3,102 known active cases in the county.

Hospitalizations increased from 131 to 134. The number of ICU patients now stands at 50 (a decrease of one), and there were 30 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.