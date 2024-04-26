El Paso fire crews racing to free person trapped in ‘confined space’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is racing to free a person trapped in a "confined space."

This is happening on the 10000 block of Southside in the Lower Valley.

The department posted about the situation on social media.

Special rescue crews responding to reports of an individual trapped in a confined space at 10001 Southside.



Stand by for updates - PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/scJwiJkw1w — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 26, 2024

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.