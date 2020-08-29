Doña Ana County has 20 of state’s 139 new virus cases as indoor dining ban is lifted

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials on Saturday announced 139 additional virus cases and two related deaths, both Albuquerque nursing home residents.

That raised the pandemic tally to 25,178 cases and 767 deaths statewide.

In southern New Mexico, Doña Ana County had 20 new cases for a total of 2,813 to date. Neighboring Otero County's lone new case was reported at the federally-run Otero County Prison Facility and doesn't count toward the county's 218 case total.

New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate for Covid-19 has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 2.6% to 2.2%, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

As the average rate of positive tests and Covid-19 infections relents, state officials on Saturday allowed restaurants to reopen indoor dining service and relaxed other provisions of the ongoing health orders.

While New Mexico continues to mandate face masks in public and require social distancing at most businesses, the limit on gathering size allowed increased Saturday from four people to 10 people under the revised health orders.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)