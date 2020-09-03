Watch LIVE at 3PM: El Paso officials to give virus update

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city, county and health leaders scheduled a 3 p.m. briefing on Thursday to provide an update on the community's Covid-19 situation.

No details on discussion points were provided, but it was expected that they would offer a word of caution about gatherings headed into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Optimism after no coronavirus deaths were reported 24-hours ago was tempered with El Paso reporting eight additional Covid-19 deaths on Thursday.

There were also 72 new virus cases reported and still 107 additional deaths "under investigation."

The briefing also comes one day after City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told ABC-7 that while officials "know that there’s gonna be a risk," he's still "excited" for El Paso children to return to school classrooms.