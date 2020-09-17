Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor updates state virus orders to allow additional activities
SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on New Mexico’s Covid-19 response efforts.
Here's what's new with the state's public health orders...
- youth sports practices now permitted
- camping for New Mexico residents at state parks now permitted
- pumpkin patches, corn mazes haunted houses now permitted
- ice skating rinks, swimming pools now permitted
- masks must be worn in most instances, distancing is required, and people limitations are in place for the above activities
