Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Updated
today at 2:48 pm
Published 2:27 pm

Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor updates state virus orders to allow additional activities

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on New Mexico’s Covid-19 response efforts.

Here's what's new with the state's public health orders...

  • youth sports practices now permitted
  • camping for New Mexico residents at state parks now permitted
  • pumpkin patches, corn mazes haunted houses now permitted
  • ice skating rinks, swimming pools now permitted
  • masks must be worn in most instances, distancing is required, and people limitations are in place for the above activities
New Mexico / News / Top Stories

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply