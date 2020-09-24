Watch LIVE at 3 PM: El Paso officials hold virus briefing

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo along with other city and county leaders and health officials are holding a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference to provide an update on Covid-19 activities.

The briefing comes as a woman in her 20s was among 8 new virus deaths in El Paso announced earlier in the day.

Leaders were also set to discuss financial assistance programs to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted financially by Covid-19.