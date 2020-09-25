Doña Ana Co. sees man in 50s with no underlying issues die of virus, leads state with 54 new cases

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County was one of a half-dozen new coronavirus deaths reported by New Mexico state health officials on Friday.

The Doña Ana County victim had been hospitalized but had NO underlying health conditions, officials said.

Those new deaths took the state's pandemic fatality toll to 865, while Doña Ana County's rose to 55.

New Mexico officials on Friday also reported 263 additional Covid-19 cases, with 54 of those coming from Doña Ana County as it led the state in reporting new infections.

The statewide case total since the pandemic began is now 28,487, while Doña Ana County's cumulative infection count reached 3,285.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.