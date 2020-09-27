9th day of triple-digit virus case increases as El Paso’s infection tally nears 24,000, deaths at 516

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- For the ninth day in a row, El Paso on Sunday reported a triple-digit increase in new coronavirus cases, along with an additional virus death.

The latest death recorded was a woman in her 70s with underlying conditions, health officials said.

In addition, officials said there were 177 new virus infections and three delayed cases that are weeks old.

The county's total pandemic caseload has reached 23,784, while the fatality tally has grown to 516.

Of that case total approaching 24,000, there are currently 3,547 active cases. Health officials indicate 19,612 El Pasoans have recovered, although doctors note that some recoveries experience ongoing health issues stemming from having been infected.

Hospitalizations remained at 150 patients on Sunday, while those persons requiring intensive care due to the virus dropped to 60.

Complete Covid-19 data from the El Paso Department of Public Health can be found at epstrong.org.