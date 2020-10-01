Watch LIVE at 2:30 PM: El Paso officials to discuss virus data and school, holiday impacts

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city and county officials and health leaders scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference on Thursday to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation locally.

A statement announcing the briefing said officials will discuss "Covid-19 data trends, school guidance, and upcoming holiday impacts."

The briefing will originate from the El Paso city-county emergency management office and can be viewed in the video player at the top of this article.