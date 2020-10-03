Death of El Pasoan in his 40s raises virus death toll to 530, infections now top 25,000

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of El Pasoans who have died of Covid-19 rose to 530 on Saturday with the death of a man in his 40s, local health officials said.

In addition, El Paso County recorded 200 new coronavirus cases and seven delayed positives as the total number of infections soared above 25,000. This was the 14th day in a row that the El Paso health department reported a triple-digit increase in new cases.

Of the county's 25,206 cases to date, there are currently 4,030 active cases. Officials said 20,526 individuals have recovered, but doctors indicate that some of those people may still suffer longer term health consequences as a result of having been infected.

Hospitalizations have also been on the rise in El Paso recently, health leaders indicated. As of Saturday, there were 178 El Pasoans in hospitals with Covid-related illness, unchanged from Friday, with 69 of those patients listed in intensive care and 29 needing ventilators.

The complete data from the El Paso health department can be found at epstrong.org.