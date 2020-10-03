Death of El Pasoan in his 40s raises virus death toll to 530, infections now top 25,000
EL PASO, Texas -- The number of El Pasoans who have died of Covid-19 rose to 530 on Saturday with the death of a man in his 40s, local health officials said.
In addition, El Paso County recorded 200 new coronavirus cases and seven delayed positives as the total number of infections soared above 25,000. This was the 14th day in a row that the El Paso health department reported a triple-digit increase in new cases.
Of the county's 25,206 cases to date, there are currently 4,030 active cases. Officials said 20,526 individuals have recovered, but doctors indicate that some of those people may still suffer longer term health consequences as a result of having been infected.
Hospitalizations have also been on the rise in El Paso recently, health leaders indicated. As of Saturday, there were 178 El Pasoans in hospitals with Covid-related illness, unchanged from Friday, with 69 of those patients listed in intensive care and 29 needing ventilators.
The complete data from the El Paso health department can be found at epstrong.org.
I wouldn’t doubt that before this pandemic is over, we will have greater than 1000 deaths attributed to it. And before any jerk derides me, at my age, I may be one of them. But it’s up to the good Lord and it will have to come into my home and get me!
It’s time to open everything up 100%. They never should have shut down anything. All it did was was widen the wealth gap and put many more people/families into poverty.
They knew from the start that fat, smokers, diabetics and the frail were vulnerable and not healthy people. If these vulnerable people would have done exactly what you’re doing (isolating) the death rate would have been low and life would have gone on for the economy.
Like the Michigan supreme court said yesterday ‘it’s time to return to normalcy’.