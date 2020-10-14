WATCH: El Paso Health Authority holds news conference on virus surge

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza spoke to the media during the noon-hour Wednesday about this week’s surge in coronavirus cases and answered questions. You can watch the entire session in the video player above.

On Wednesday morning, health officials said El Paso set a new record for virus hospitalizations and active cases for the second day in a row.

Here's a look by the numbers at how the Covid-19 situation has deteriorated in El Paso over the past month by comparing Sep. 14 to Oct. 14...