El Paso has 838 new virus cases, shattering record for 2nd straight day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced a record 838 new coronavirus cases Friday morning.
That shattered the previous record for daily cases of 717 was set the day before on Thursday.
No new virus deaths were reported, so El Paso County's death toll remained at 554.
Health officials also announced 16 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. The tests were conducted weeks ago.
The number of known active cases now stands at 7,399, which is also a new record and continues to increase daily. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,478 confirmed cases in El Paso County with 23,387 reported recoveries.
Hospitalizations decreased from 438 on Thursday to 423 Friday. Thursday's total was a record high.
For a complete look at El Paso County's Covid-19 data, click here.
554 dead over a period of 7 months? Still low statistically considering El Paso County has 750,000 people.
Hospitalizations down and no deaths. Yet EP government is in panic mode and doing everything possible to keep the economy in the sewer and poor in poverty.