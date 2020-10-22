Watch LIVE at 5PM: El Paso County Judge holds briefing along with UMC chief, sheriff on alarming virus rate

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego was slated to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to address alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the community.

His briefing comes as El Paso County shattered a pandemic record earlier Thursday with 1,161 new Covid-19 cases reported, as well as reaching an all-time high 9,406 active infections.

The judge was set to be joined by University Medical Center CEO Jacob Cintron and Sheriff's Commander Ryan Urrutia.

At a separate briefing earlier in the day on the virus spike, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo urged residents to "stay home" over the next two weeks except for essential activities. Margo also warned that local hospitals had hit their capacity.

The judge is expected, among other items, to discuss 460 medical personnel and equipment being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to El Paso hospitals to help in treating patients.

He may also discuss county morgue capacity, which is currently at around 30%, although health experts have warned that the current surge in infections and hospitalizations will likely lead to more deaths over the next couple weeks.