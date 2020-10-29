ABC-7 sources: El Paso County judge considers more restrictions, possible shutdown due to virus surge

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Two sources in state government told ABC-7 that El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is considering more stringent measures aimed at reducing the spike in Covid-19 cases that have devastated capacity levels at area hospitals.

The announcement is expected during a briefing the judge has tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. and ABC-7 will livestream it here on KVIA.com.

The sources said the judge is considering reducing capacity levels to 25% or even a shutdown similar to what El Paso experienced toward the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They added that the county has been researching how to legally draft such an order.

The potential legal concerns arise from the prospect of going against the governor's current executive order, which allows businesses to operate at 75% capacity.

ABC-7 reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, but have yet to receive any comment.

The new restrictions, if announced, would come just days after Samaniego implemented a countywide nightly curfew from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.