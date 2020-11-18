Doña Ana County shatters new virus case & death records; Las Cruces zip code among top infected in state

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County shattered coronavirus records for new cases and daily reported deaths amid an ongoing surge in New Mexico that saw 37% more cases Wednesday than any other day of the pandemic.

Wednesday's 438 new cases in Doña Ana County were among 2,897 more cases statewide, and surpassed by 100 the county's prior record that had been set just a day prior. Officials said Las Cruces' 88001 zip code was among the top ten for new infections in the state with 77 on Wednesday.

New Mexico health officials also reported 26 added deaths across with the state with a record ten of those happening in southern New Mexico, including a pandemic high of eight in Doña Ana County.

The latest southern New Mexico deceased victims included...

2 women in their 50s from Doña Ana County, both who had been hospitalized.

A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

2 women in their 60s from Doña Ana County, both who had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A man in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was was hospitalized.

A man in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

Wednesday's fatalities raised the pandemic death total to 149 in Doña Ana County, with half of those total deaths (75) occurring over the last three weeks. The death toll rose to 22 in Luna County, and statewide in New Mexico it reached 1,290 following what has been the deadliest seven-day stretch of the pandemic.

New Mexico's cumulative infection total now stands at 70,451 with 10,789 in Doña Ana County.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.