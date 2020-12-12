El Paso’s confirmed virus death toll nears 1,200 with 28 new deaths; hundreds still under investigation

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported another significant climb in the death toll due to Covid-19, announcing 28 more deaths on Saturday morning.

The latest victims included:

2 men in their 50s

2 women in their 50s

4 men in their 60s

8 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

7 men in their 80s

2 women in her 80s

1 man in his 90s

The official death total due to the virus in El Paso County now rises to 1,187.

The death toll is likely to grow significantly higher in the days to come as hundreds of suspected Covid-19 deaths are currently under investigation by local health officials.

Also Saturday, the health department reported 608 new virus cases and 108 delayed positives to grow the pandemic case count by 716.

Currently there are 37,453 active infections in El Paso County, officials said.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.