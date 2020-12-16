UMC nurse is re-vaccinated after social media buzz about whether he actually received shot

Coronavirus



EL PASO, Texas – A nurse at University Medical Center was re-vaccinated against Covid-19 on Wednesday following questions that emerged on social media as to whether he actually received a dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

The nurse was among the first five El Pasoans to receive the Pfizer vaccine during a media event following the vials of the vaccine being deleivered to the hospital on Tuesday.

A statement issued by UMC on Wednesday said the following...

"After numerous reports emerged on social media claiming one of the five nurses receiving a vaccination on Tuesday did not receive a full dose of vaccine, we want to remove any doubt raised that he was not fully vaccinated and further strengthen confidence in the vaccination process. The nurse in question today was vaccinated again. UMC has confirmed with the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that re-vaccinating the nurse will not cause adverse effects. The nurse will need to return after three weeks to receive his second dose."

The controversy erupted after images from media coverage of the vaccinations on Tuesday were blown up and circulated on social media platforms.

Those images appeared to show that the syringe used on the second nurse to receive a shot had already been depressed at the time of the injection.

There were no issues with the other four vaccinations administered on Tuesday.