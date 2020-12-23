El Paso health dept. to soon begin virus vaccinations for those over 65 or with chronic health issues

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it will soon begin Covid-19 vaccinations for El Pasoans who are 65 years old and older, and those who are at least 16 with certain chronic medical conditions.

The plans are in line with guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services unveiled earlier this week aimed at "protecting the most vulnerable populations.”

“Because Phase 1B provides the vaccine to high-risk individuals regardless of their work sector or status, it will provide protection for a number of critical populations at an increased risk of getting Covid-19,” said El Paso health department director Angela Mora.

The vaccine, which arrived in El Paso on Dec. 14, has been administered so far only to front-line health care workers.

In a statement, El Paso health officials said this "next Covid-19 priority group will begin receiving the vaccine within the next few weeks," but provided no further details on the availability timeline.

Qualifying underlying health conditions for the next phase of the vaccine will include but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Officials indicated they would advise El Pasoans once the vaccine is available for the next phase and provide information at the time on how to schedule vaccination appointments at EPStrong.org.