El Paso health department receives 1,100 more virus vaccines; new shots to be given out Wednesday

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Department of Public Health said Tuesday night it had just received an additional 1,100 Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations that it planned to distribute immediately.

On Wednesday, health and emergency management officials said they would be giving out new shots to those at highest risk for contracting the virus - which includes first-responders, the elderly and those with critical health issues.

Individuals selected for a vaccine appointments come from the city's pre-registration list, officials indicated, and are notified by the city.

Health leaders continued to encourage those eligible to register now online so that you are on the list for future vaccine availability as current supplies are very limited.