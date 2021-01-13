City of El Paso mega-site for virus vaccination has administered all 5,000 doses it received

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso revealed Wednesday evening that it had now administered all 5,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses it received from the state of Texas just days ago to launch a new mega-site.

That site near the El Paso International Airport has seen long wait times since it began operations on Sunday.

City officials told ABC-7 they wanted to show state leaders that they have the ability to dispense the shots quickly because demand is so high.

The city is hoping the quick vaccinations will help it make the case to receive higher amounts of vaccine doses to administer locally.

El Paso Fire Chief Mario D'Agostino, who also heads emergency management efforts, said there's no word on new vaccine doses coming yet - but he expects the city will get 5,000 more sometime next week.