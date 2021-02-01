El Paso Democratic Party demands audit of city’s ‘unacceptable’ virus vaccination program

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Democratic Party chairperson is calling for an investigative audit to the City of El Paso's Covid-19 vaccine program.

It comes as ABC-7 has received numerous complaints from viewers who say they registered for the vaccine in December and have not yet been called back by the city for appointments.

Meanwhile, these viewers claim they have neighbors who registered more recently and have already received the vaccine.

"After 30 days of recurring city glitches and media reporting on a multitude of resident's concerns, it is completely unacceptable and incomprehensible that this life saving program is not meeting the need of the community," said Democratic Party chairperson Dora Oaxaca.

Oaxaca points to a Jan. 5 El Paso City Council meeting where she says the city admitted to launching a process with glitches and poor coordination.

Oaxaca believes that in order to ensure an improved process, the city needs to conduct a self-assessment of the vaccine program right away.

The El Paso County Democratic Party is asking that city officials direct the city auditor to conduct an investigative audit of the city's vaccine program to include:

Outreach and notification process

Registration and timeline process

Criteria process

Selection and vetting process

Disbursement process

Oaxaca also questions the so-called "honor system" that does not demand anyone actually prove they have underlying health conditions that make them eligible for a vaccination.

She said that too needs to be assessed to determine if it is a contributing factor for potential abuse.