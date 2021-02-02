CVS drugstores in El Paso to begin giving Covid-19 vaccines next week

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- CVS drugstores in El Paso will start to administer the Covid-19 vaccine starting next week, but they won't be taking walk-ups.

Eligibility is based on the existing state of Texas criteria, which currently includes healthcare providers and first-responders, those age 65 or older, and those over age 16 with chronic health conditions.

On Feb. 9, you can register for the vaccine on the CVS web site or through their app. If you don't have online access, you can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.

Vaccinations will start Feb. 11.