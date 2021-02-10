Vaccine confusion, frustration continues for El Pasoans

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Vaccination confusion and frustration continued in El Paso on Wednesday.

That confusion led to El Pasoans waiting in line for over three hours on Tuesday to get their shots at the city's George Perry mega-vaccination site.

Many showed up to receive their second dose based off of the date shown on their vaccination card. But according to the City of El Paso, that date is merely a suggested date for your second dose of the vaccination - and you actually need to have a confirmed appointment.

During the early afternoon on Wednesday, the wait was approximately 10 minutes to get to the front of the line at the George Perry site, but plenty were still getting turned away because they did not have an appointment booked.

As ABC-7 has previously reported, the city wants people to know that they should wait for the city to contact them to schedule their second appointment. If you do not have an appointment, you will be turned away.

The process is different for people who got the vaccine from University Medical Center, which operates the county's mass distribution site at the El Paso County Coliseum.

People that received their first dose with UMC also got a card with a date on the back. The difference is that date is the actual appointment day for their second dose; people are told to arrive at the same time as their first appointment.

To help sort out the confusion, people need to remember where they got their vaccine. If you received the vaccine through the city, you will be contacted to schedule your second appointment. If you received the vaccine through the county, the card you are given is the date of your second appointment.