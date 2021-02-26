El Paso city, county to go to centralized vaccination registration system

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Oscar Leeser made an announcement from City Hall on Friday about a new joint Covid-19 vaccination effort in the region.

They said the city and county are going to go to a single, centralized registration system -- instead of separate systems as has been the case to date.

That change is expected to take place within two weeks, the leaders said. The unified registration system will utilize the web portal currently in use by the city.

Even though El Paso already leads Texas cities in vaccinations currently, the two men said a combined registration system would make the process better.

"We won't rest until every citizen in our community is vaccinated," the mayor and judge vowed.

Even though they will move to one registration system, the city and county will each continue to operate their existing vaccination sites.