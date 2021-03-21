No added El Paso virus deaths as new cases, hospitalizations are lowest in months

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The number of new coronavirus cases grew by 156 on Sunday, but health officials said there were no new deaths to report.

The total number of pandemic deaths remains at 2,323, while there are currently 2,557 active cases.

As of Sunday morning, 226 El Pasoans remained hospitalized due to the virus, which was unchanged from Saturday. Of those, 74 were listed in the intensive care and 49 requiring the use of ventilators.

Those are the lowest hospitalization numbers since early October, El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore noted in his weekly Covid-19 analysis.

Moore said the hospitalization decline is among El Paso's "encouraging trends" in the battle against Covid.

In another positive trend, Moore observed that "El Paso County recorded just over 1,000 new weekly Covid-19 cases this past week, the lowest number in six months."