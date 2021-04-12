Despite production setback, El Paso officials say J&J doses important in vaccination effort

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of State Health Services officials say the state will receive less vaccine this week due to a decrease of roughly 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The reduction falls in line with national trends. U.S. officials expect the country will see an 85% drop in vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson this week, as the company works to resolve issues at a Baltimore production plant.

Still, despite this week's setback, vaccine allocation in Texas has continued to grow over the past few months. DSHS data shows that El Paso County was allocated 6,825 doses of coronavirus vaccines during the week starting December 12. The county was allocated more than 60,000 doses during the week starting April 5.

El Paso County officials hope the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine can play unique role in our region, particularly among hard-to-reach populations. The county has hosted first-come-first-served Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in rural areas. Since other vaccines require two doses, the county can use the single dose to access people who might be hard to reach for a second shot.