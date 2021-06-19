Man in 20s among 3 El Paso virus deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Saturday reported three new Covid-19 deaths in El Paso County, with the youngest victim being a man in his 20s.

The other two victims were also men, both in their 50s.

The latest fatalities due to the coronavirus brought the county's pandemic death toll to 2,633.

Health officials also reported 21 additional virus cases Saturday, taking the number of active infections among El Pasoans to 311.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.