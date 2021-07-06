Nearly half of Miss Mexico contestants diagnosed with Covid after Chihuahua pageant

Coronavirus

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico -- Almost half of the contestants in the recent Miss Mexico pageant held in Chihuahua have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after a major virus outbreak apparently occurred there.

According to Mexican health officials, of the pageant's 32 participants, 15 have tested positive. Two others associated with the pageant also tested positive, for a total of 17.

Officials, in announcing the outbreak on Tuesday, accused pageant organizers of attempting to coverup the coronavirus infections stemming from the event on July 1 - and of not cooperating with health leaders trying to do contact tracing.

"The Secretary of Health of the State of Chihuahua regrets the lack of honesty and transparency of the organizing committee of the Miss Mexico pageant and exhorts people who were close to the contestants or collaborators so that they are aware of the appearance of symptoms and remain in isolation for 14 days," said a statement issued by state government.

There were an estimated 300 people who attended the event, according to Mexican media reports.