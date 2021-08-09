Fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 7 latest Covid death victims

Coronavirus

El PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person and a woman with no underlying health conditions were two of the seven El Pasoans who died over the past week from Covid-19, according to data released Monday by public health leaders.

The total number of Covid deaths in El Paso County throughout the pandemic now stands at 2,730, of which 11 were people who had been vaccinated.

The seven latest deceased victims include:

1 man in his 40s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 60s

1 man in his 70s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

Health officials said one of the women in their 80s had no underlying health conditions when she died, but they didn't identify which victim was the individual who was fully vaccinated at the time of death.

There were 692 new Covid-19 infections reported last week, officials indicated, of which 199 were so-called "breakthrough" cases involving those who had been vaccinated. There are currently 1,354 active cases among El Pasoans.

The health department advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 134,739. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.