El Paso opens new mega-testing site for Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso is opening a new mega-testing site for Covid-19 in east El Paso beginning Wednesday.

The site will be located at the County SportsPark, just west of Loop 375, at 1780 N. Zaragoza.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; testing is free and no appointment is needed.

The new mega-site will be in addition to three other testing sites currently operating.

There are two drive-thru locations, at the Marty Robbins Rec Center and the Don Haskins Rec Center, as well as a walk-up site at the Convention Center downtown.

Here's a breakdown of all the testing and vaccination locations throughout El Paso and their hours of operation...

Drive-Thru Testing : Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol

· Monday through Friday | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru Testing : Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-Up Testing : El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of El Paso will continue offering curbside testing by appointment at three Covid-19 Clinics located at 9341 Alameda, 7380 Remcon and 9566 Railroad. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be made online by clicking here or by calling (915)212-6843.

FREE VACCINES AVAILABLE

The community can also get the Covid-19 vaccine at the El Paso Convention Center from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointments are needed for the vaccine.

The City’s Covid-19 Clinics offers vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at the following locations, and no appointment is required:

· 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· 9341 Alameda

· 7380 Remcon

· 9566 Railroad

The city of El Paso also continues to offer Vaccine Pop-up Events. A list of upcoming Pop-up Events can be found at online at EPCovidVaccine.com.