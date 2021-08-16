12 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans have now died of Covid-19

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person was among 14 El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, health department officials reported Monday.

All of the latest fatality victims had underlying health conditions and most were men. They included:

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 60s

2 women in their 70s

3 men in their 70s

4 men in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

The number of vaccinated El Pasoans who have died from the virus has now reached a dozen, officials said. The total number of El Paso Covid-19 deaths throughout the pandemic stands at 2,744.

Meantime, health leaders reported 750 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, of which 189 were so-called "breakthrough" infections involving vaccinated El Pasoans. Currently, officials said there were 1,515 active virus cases in the community.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 was 135,396. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.