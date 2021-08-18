White House Covid task force says booster shots will be offered to all in U.S.

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC — The nation's top health officials are recommending all Americans get Covid-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging Delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ overall effectiveness is declining somewhat, but still offers strong protection against hospitalization.

The plan, outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The booster doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

In making the announcement Wednesday, the officials cited the threat of the Delta variant and noted "we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease."

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line.

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout," the health officials said in a joint statement. "For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability."

"We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," according to the federal statement.

For now, the upcoming boosters will be aimed at people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only. But officials say they anticipate authorizing boosters for people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccines too. The first J&J vaccines weren't administered until March, and the Biden administration says it expects more data on the effectiveness of that vaccine in a few weeks.

The Biden administration emphasized that vaccines are still working and are the best assurances against severe illness or death.

"Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all," the officials noted.

Among those signing the statement were CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, FDA Administrator Dr. Janet Woodcock, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murth and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The plan to offer booster shots is contingent upon an official sign off by the Food and Drug Administration on the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, although Wednesday’s statement suggested that was a foregone conclusion.

The CDC also has to sign off with specific recommendations. CDC advisers planned to meet Aug. 24 to discuss the matter.