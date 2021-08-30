3 of El Paso’s 4 latest Covid deaths involved those vaccinated

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Three fully-vaccinated El Pasoans were among four people who died in the county from Covid-19 over the past week, and there were 185 new "breakthrough" cases involving those who were vaccinated, health department officials reported Monday.

All of the latest fatality victims had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from their 40s to 80s. They included:

1 man in his 40s

1 woman in her 60s

2 men in their 80s

The number of vaccinated El Pasoans who have died from the virus has now reached 16, officials said. The total number of El Paso Covid-19 deaths throughout the pandemic stands at 2,757.

Meantime, health leaders reported 827 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, of which 185 were so-called "breakthrough" infections involving vaccinated El Pasoans. It was the third week in a row where the number of "breakthrough" cases occurred in El Paso County ranged between 150 and 200.

The number of confirmed Delta variant cases remained at 13.

Currently, officials said there were 1,937 total active virus cases in the community.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 was 136,945. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.